Thirty year old man shot dead in Mt. Lavinia

December 5, 2018   10:52 pm

A person has been shot dead at Kaldemulla junction in Mount Lavinia, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Reportedly, the deceased is a 30 year old male from Kaldemulla area.

Earlier tonight (05), two masked persons who had arrived on a motorbike had opened fire on the victim and fled the scene, said the police.

The injured victim had succumbed to the injuries upon admittance to the Kalubowila Hospital.

The body is currently kept at the Kalubowila hospital morgue and further investigations are conducted by the Mt. Lavinia Police.

