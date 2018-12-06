Navy Sampath further remanded till Dec 19

Navy Sampath further remanded till Dec 19

December 5, 2018   11:27 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Former Lieutenant Commander, Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi, alias as ‘Navy Sampath’, who was arrested over the abduction and disappearance of 11 youths from Colombo, has been further remanded by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.

Considering the submissions presented during today’s hearing, the Colombo FortMagistrate Ranga Dissanayake today (05) ordered to remand the suspect until December 19.

Hettiarachchi Mudiyanselage Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi aka ‘Navy Sampath’, a former Lieutenant Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN), had been wanted by the police in connection with the kidnapping for ransom, illegal detention and murder of 11 youths in 2008 and 2009.

Previously, an open warrant had been issued for his arrested by the Fort Magistrate’s Court.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories