Northeast monsoon conditions to establish over island

-

Northeast monsoon conditions are getting established gradually over the island, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka, the prevailing showery condition is likely to continue over the island during the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere in the evening or night.

Heavy falls of about 100mm can be expected at some places in Central, Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Showers can occur in the western and southern sea areas in the morning too.

Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Sea areas:

Due to the low-level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Pottuvil, the Met. Department said.

Heavy showers can be expected in the above deep sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island during evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.