Prison bus carrying inmates crashes into pole

A prison bus attached to the Matara Prison has been involved in an accident en route to Colombo from Matara, this morning (06).

The accident has occurred at around 4 am when 5 female detainees of the Matara Prison were being escorted for judicial proceedings in Colombo.

Reportedly, the bus had veered off the road near the Navy camp on the Samudra Mawatha in Galle and crashed in to a utility pole.

Police suspect that the accident had occurred as a result of the driver falling asleep on the wheel.

The detainees in the bus had then been escorted to Colombo in a bus belonging to the Galle Prison.