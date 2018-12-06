Interim order suspending dissolution of Parliament extended

-

The Supreme Court has extended the interim order issued suspending the Gazette notification issued by the President on the dissolution of Parliament, until the 08th of December.

Meanwhile further hearing of the petitions filed against the dissolution of Parliament will resume tomorrow (7) morning after hearings concluded for the day.

Hearing of the petitions, which commenced on the 4th of December, was initially scheduled to conclude today (06) while the verdict was expected to be delivered tomorrow (7).

However, the hearing of the petitions did not conclude today and will resume tomorrow morning.

Therefore the interim order issued effective until December 07, suspending the Gazette issued by the President, has been extended until December 08.

The seven-member Judge Bench of the Supreme Court commenced hearing of the petitions against the dissolution of the parliament for the third consecutive day.

Presenting submissions before the Supreme Court yesterday, the Attorney General had stated that in accordance with Article 38 (02) of the Constitution, the Supreme Court does not have the legal authority to hear these fundamental rights petitions filed against the parliamentary dissolution.

The intermediate petitioners have also presented submissions against the fundamental rights petitions yesterday (06).

Accordingly, further hearing of the petitions will be resumed today before the seven-judge bench consisting of Supreme Court Justices consisting of Chief Justice Nalin Perera, Priyantha Jayawardena, Prasanna Jayawardena, Sisira de Abrew,Vijith Malalgoda, Buwaneka Aluwihare and Murdu Fernando.

The petitions have been filed by political parties including United National Party (UNP), Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP), the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) and the All Ceylon People’s Congress.

Organisations and activists such as the Centre for Policy Alternatives (CPA), Attorney Aruna Laksiri and also a member of Elections Commission Prof. S. R. H. Hoole have also filed petitions.

Ten members of Parliament representing the ruling party have filed a petition seeking permission to intervene in the hearing of the petitions against the dissolution of the Parliament.

This petition has been filed by MPs Anura Priyadarshana Yapa, Chamdima Weerakkody, Lakshman Wasantha Perera, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Sisira Jayakodi, Chandrasiri Gajadeera, John Seneviratne and two others.