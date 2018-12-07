Female teacher arrested for texting O/L exam answers

-

A female teacher has been arrested for allegedly texting answers for the English question paper of the G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination to a candidate at Balangoda.

Police have also arrested the examinee in question, a private candidate from Kotuwalpola who was sitting for the O/Ls at a school in Balangoda.

They were both arrested yesterday (6) and have been produced before the Balangoda Magistrate’s Court today (7).

Police had uncovered that the female teacher had sent the answers to the examinee’s mobile phone via SMS and that the candidate had hidden the phone in his shoe.

The zonal education office had initiated the legal measures after being alerted about the act of exam cheating by the officials at the examination center in the Jeilani Central Collage, during the English question paper.

However, the female teacher who had supplied the answers had been at another examination center. She had reportedly used one of the question papers that were remaining after distributing to students in order to provide the answers to the said examinee.

Balangoda Police arrested the teacher, a 31 year old from Rassagala, and the candidate based on a complaint received regarding an incident of exam cheating.



Police are conducting further investigations.