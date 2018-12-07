Uva PC budget passed with 28-majority

The budget proposal of Uva Provincial Council for the year 2019 has been passed with a majority of 28 votes during the session held last evening (06), said Ada Derana reporter.

Only two provincial councillors, JVP members Samantha Vidyaratna and R.M. Jayawardena, had voted against the budget proposal, while the rest of the UPFA and UNP provincial councillors had voted in favour.

Meanwhile, a tense situation had reportedly prevailed due to a statement made by Samantha Vidyaratna during the provincial council session.

UPFA and UNP provincial councillors had called for an apology from the JVP member as his statement was in contempt of the members.

However, PC member Vidyaratna had apologized for his statement and requested the statement to be removed from the Hansard report of the provincial council.

The PC session was temporarily halted as a result of the heated arguments of the members.

The 2019 budget proposal for the Uva Provincial Council was presented by Uva Province Chief Minister Chamara Sampath Dassanayake on December 04.

The expenditure heads of ministries were debated on the 4th, 5th and 6th of December and have been passed subsequently.

Reportedly, only the two JVP provincial council members have voted against the expenditure heads of the Ministries of Finance and Planning, Law and Order, Local Government, Power and Energy, Construction, and Land.