The case filed against MP Vijayakala Maheswaran over her controversial statement regarding the LTTE organization has been postponed as the Attorney General’s advice on the case have not been received yet.

When the case was taken up before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (07), the Organized Crime Prevention Division (OCPD) which is investigating the incident informed the court that it has not yet received the Attorney General’s advice on the case although it has been requested.

Considering the submissions, the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratna ordered to bring it to the notice of the Attorney General.

Further hearing of the case was subsequently postponed to the 22nd of February.

The case was filed against MP Maheswaran over a controversial statement made by her at a state function held at the Veerasingam Hall in Jaffna on July 02.