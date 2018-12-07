SLPP claims Arjuna Mahendran to be given top post under UNP govt

December 7, 2018   09:50 pm

-

UPFA Parliamentarian Shehan Semasinghe claims that the UNP is preparing to appoint Arjuna Mahendran as the Secretary to the Ministry of Finance under the governance of Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He stated this addressing a press conference held at the headquarters of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The existing political turmoil was created by the United National Party, however, the party has no intention of resolving the issue, he further commented.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian D.V. Chanaka, addressing the event, said that reportedly MP Sajith Premadasa had expended a large amount of money on propaganda work of his ministry during the administration of the former government.

