Brawl breaks out at Udunuwara PS after budget vote

Several persons were injured and hospitalised as a result of a clash which broke out at the Udunuwara Pradeshiya Sabha following the passing of the budget for the year 2019.

A tense situation had prevailed at the council during the debate yesterday (7) as opposition members had raised objections.

However, the budget of the UNP-controlled Udunuwara Pradeshiya Sabha was passed with four SLFP members including the former Chairman of the council also voting in favour of the budget presented by the UNP.

This had led to tensions flaring up once against as members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) had proceeded to assault the former PS Chairman.

The SLPP member attacked and threw various objects such as glass tumblers at the former chairman while the police was called into the control the situation.

Several persons had sustained injuries in the attack and were admitted to hospital.