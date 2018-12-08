No clause that says I can do as I please - Vajira

-

UNP Parliamentarian Vajira Abeywardena says that in the past a Member of Parliament did not have the power to remove the Prime Minister, but now even he has the power to remove the Prime Minister.

He said that previously the power to remove the PM was vested with the President, but now it is with the Parliament.

He said that the 19th amendment to the constitution strengthened the Parliament while the judiciary became free, independent and got increased powers.

“Therefore after those powers were changed, one cannot act according to old habits. There is no clause in the Constitution which states that ‘I can do what I please’,” he told reporters in Colombo.