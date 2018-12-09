Brother kills brother over land conflict

-

A person has been stabbed to death with a sharp object at Heegoda area in Urubokka, stated the Police.

According to the police, the murder has taken place at around 7.30 am this morning (09).

Preliminary police investigations have revealed that the murder has been a conflict over land between two brothers of the family, where one brother had attacked the other with a sharp weapon.

Reportedly, the 75 year old elder brother had died in the conflict.

The murder suspect has been arrested and the Urubokka Police is conducting further investigations on the matter.