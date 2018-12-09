Drunk driver causes two accidents; three dead, seven injured

Preliminary investigations have revealed that, the driver responsible for the two motor accidents, which killed 03 persons and injured 07 others, had been driving under influence of alcohol.

At around 12.10 am today (09), a car had collided with a car arriving from the opposite direction and two other motorbikes, near a fuel station in Ratmalana. The driver of the other car and one biker had been killed in the accident and four other persons have been admitted to the Kalubowila Hospital for treatment.

According to police investigations, earlier in the night, the same car had gotten into a road accident near the Mt. Lavinia Court, where 2 pedestrians had been hit by the car. One of the pedestrians had died of the injuries while the other suffered injuries.

The deceased persons are an 18 year old male from Anuradhapura, 21 year old male from Dehiwala and a 54 year old male.

Reportedly, the driver of the car, which caused both accidents, had been drunk driving and is also receiving treatment for an injury at the Kalubowila Hospital under police custody.

Mt. Lavinia police is conducting further investigations on the incident.