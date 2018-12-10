Two persons hacked to death in Goraka Ela

Two persons hacked to death in Goraka Ela

December 10, 2018   07:37 am

-

Two persons have been hacked to death in Goraka Ela on the Panadura-Ratnapura road, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

Three individuals, who had sustained severe cut wounds, were found near a transformer on Theppanawa Road at around 9-10 p.m. last night (09). However, two of them had succumbed to injuries on admittance to Ratnapura Hospital.

Reportedly, one deceased person has been identified as Devage Sanath Kumara (35) residing in Goraka Ela area in Kiriweldeniya. The other person is a 34-year-old named Menikpurage Suranga Rasika, who had been residing in Goraka Ela, Dodampe.

The bodies are currently placed at the Ratnapura Hospital while the injured person is currently receiving medical treatment.

Ratnapura Police is conducting further investigations in search of the suspects responsible for the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories