Possibility of downpours due to low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal

The low-pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal, the Department of Meteorology stated.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts.

Mainly fair weather can be expected elsewhere.

Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 40 kmph can be expected over the island.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.



Sea areas:

Under the influence of the low-pressure system, there is a high possibility for heavy rainfall, sudden roughness associated with the sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambantota via Galle during evening or night.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Kaluthara to Mannar via Puttalam and in the deep sea areas to the east of the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.