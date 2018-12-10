Contempt of Court petition filed against Karu

-

A lawyer has filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Speaker’s decision to convene the parliament despite a pending restraining order.

The petition has been put forward stating that Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has acted in Contempt of Court by reconvening the parliament when there is a pending restraining order issued on the act.

Reportedly, the petition has been filed by Attorney at Law Aruna Laksiri.

He stated that the Supreme Court issued an interim order nullifying the gazette published by the President dissolving the parliament.