Contempt of Court petition filed against Karu

Contempt of Court petition filed against Karu

December 10, 2018   09:45 am

-

A lawyer has filed a petition before the Supreme Court challenging the Speaker’s decision to convene the parliament despite a pending restraining order.

The petition has been put forward stating that Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has acted in Contempt of Court by reconvening the parliament when there is a pending restraining order issued on the act.

Reportedly, the petition has been filed by Attorney at Law Aruna Laksiri. 

He stated that the Supreme Court issued an interim order nullifying the gazette published by the President dissolving the parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories