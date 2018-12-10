SLPP and CWC to meet President today

President Maithripala Sirisena and the members of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) are set to hold a special discussion this afternoon (10).

The SLPP representatives have decided to discuss the existing political turmoil with the President following their discussion with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa held recently.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Workers’ Congress (CWC) is also slated to meet the President today to discuss the increasing the basic daily wage of estate workers to Rs 1000.

The Leader of CWC and Nuwara Eliya district MP Arumugan Thondaman stated this addressing a press conference held at the headquarters of the party in Kotagala, Hatton regarding the trade union actions to be taken regarding the issue.

He further said that the strike action launched by estate workers had entered the 6th day as of yesterday.

The other trade unions had also ensured their support for the strike actions, MP Thondaman said.

He further commented that the discussions held with the former President Rajapaksa had come to a halt due to the interim order issued by the Supreme Court recently.