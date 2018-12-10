Political leadership should heed impact of crisis on economy  US Ambassador

December 10, 2018   12:56 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The political crisis of the country that prevails at the moment can be resolved promptly, but transparently and democratically, says the Ambassador US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Alaina B. Teplitz.

She stated this at the interview held at in Kandy yesterday (09).

“It is clear that there are disputes about the constitutionality of actions that have been taken,” US Ambassador further said.

Stating that as a friend and a partner of Sri Lanka and its people, the current political situation concerns her government, Teplitz commented, “We want to ensure that the government is fully legitimate” and that “it respects the democratic processes and institutions that have been established.”

The political crisis is currently having a terrible impact on the economy; the falling of the Rupee and decrease in the number of tourists in the country, the US Ambassador said.

Commenting further she stated that the responsibility of the political leadership is “to be mindful of the impact of this crisis on the economy and to end the crisis.”

