Bus strike on route 120

Private bus employees on the Horana-Colombo (120) route have commenced a strike this morning (10), leaving many commuters inconvenienced, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The strike had been organized to object the improper deploying three buses of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), which were operating on the Southern Expressway, to operate on the 120 bus route.

Accordingly, the luxury and normal bus owners on the Horana-Colombo route had removed their buses from operations today.

Bus owners say that the improper operation of SLTB buses is unfair towards them. They request the authorities to provide a swift solution for this issue.

However, Horana Police had intervened and acted to deploy several buses for the use of morning commuters.