SMS alerts to prevent elephant-train collisions

An SMS alert service has been commenced as of yesterday (10), as the first phase of the project on reducing train collisions with elephants.

This implementation will be carried out based on the information gathered from the Department of Wildlife, the general public and the officers of railway service.

Accordingly, this 24-hour SMS alert service would be executed to send out information on elephants roaming around railway lines.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of Railways (GMR) Dilantha Fernando says that the Railway Department intends to deploy the power-set train imported from India for commuting without delay.

He said that a group of Indian officials had run tests yesterday, to detect defects on the imported train.

He further said that more power-sets and train engines are slated to be imported during the next year and that plans are underway to establish new railway lines.