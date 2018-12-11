A motion has been filed before the Supreme Court against the President’s request to expedite the verdict of the petitions on the dissolution of the parliament.

The motion has been filed by Attorney at Law Aruna Laksiri.



Through his motion he states that the request of the President to the Chief Justice through the Attorney General has been publicized through news media. According to him, such requests would lead to an impediment in examining the case.

Accordingly, Attorney Laksiri has requested the Supreme Court to issue an independent judgment by holding a proper hearing of the case.