Four including female arrested over Hakmana PS member murder

December 11, 2018   12:06 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Four individuals including one woman have been arrested over the murder of Hakmana Pradeshiya Sabha member.

An individual was attacked with the sharp weapon and subsequently shot to death in Kebeliyapola area in Hakmana, on the 4th of November.

The deceased was identified as a Hakmana Pradeshiya Sabha member named L.H. Shantha.

The officers of Crime Prevention Unit of Matara Police Division, who had been carrying out investigations into the murder, have arrested four suspects in connection with the incident.

Accordingly, one woman has also been taken into custody for aiding and abetting the murder of the PS member.

The suspects are to be produced before the Deiyandara Magistrate’s Court today (11).

