Four nabbed over forging fake driving licenses

Vavuniya Police has apprehended four individuals over forging fake driving licenses.

The suspects were taken into custody based on a tip-off received by the motor vehicle inspectors and the Vavuniya police officers, yesterday (10).

Reportedly, the suspects have used a fake seal of the Vavuniya motor vehicle inspector to forge temporary licenses and traded them for prices of Rs 15,000 – Rs 18,000.

The arrestees are revealed to be of ages between 35-50 years and residents of Kilinochchi, Padaviya, Galgamuwa and Vavuniya.

They are to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court.

The police inquiries have uncovered that the kingpin of this racket had recently died, however, further investigations are being carried out to apprehend the other individuals in connection of the racket, the police stated.