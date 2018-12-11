Suspect dies while under police custody

-

A suspect arrested by the Dummalasooriya Police has died while under custody, stated the Office of the Police Media Spokesperson.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson, the suspect arrested over possession of illicit liquor has died in this manner due to a sudden illness.

Two constables attached to the Dummalasooriya Police has made the arrest and the suspect had suddenly fallen ill when they were escorting him to the police station on a motorcycle.

However, the suspect had died upon admittance to the Kuliyapitiya hospital, stated the Police.

The deceased is a resident of Udubaddawa area and Dummalasooriya Police are conducting investigations on the incident.