Chanuka Ratwatte granted bail

December 11, 2018   01:49 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Chanuka Ratwatte and five others, who have been charged for allegedly maintaining a financial institution without a primary dealer license from the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), have been released on bail.

Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga issued the order to release the six defendants on bail under cash bails of Rs 50,000 and personal bonds of Rs 500,000 on each defendant.

The verdict of the HC Judge also mentioned that one of the two sureties accounting for each defendant should be a close relative of them.

The HC Judge ordered the police to obtain the defendants’ fingerprints and called for a police report on the prior offences of the defendants.

The Attorney General had filed the case against Chanuka Ratwatte and five others for allegedly maintaining a financial institution under the name Entrust Securities PLC without a primary dealer license issued by the CBSL.

