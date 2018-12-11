Specific proposition required to go for referendum - PAFFREL

-

Holding only a general election would not suffice in resolving the prevailing political and constitutional crisis in the country, according to a Sri Lankan election monitoring watchdog.

The People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) says this matter is clearly evident when analyzing the data from the previous general election.

Ada Derana spoke to the Executive Director of PAFFREL, Rohana Hettiarachchi, regarding the talk in the country presently about holding a referendum.

He said that a specific proposition is required if the country is to go for a referendum at this moment. Mr Hettiarachchi also said that a system should be in place which would allow the obtaining of the direct responses of the people.