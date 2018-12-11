O/L papers distributed late at two schools in Ampara

The Ceylon Teachers Union (CTU) claims that the Ordinary Level examination papers for aesthetic subjects scheduled for today (11) have not been distributed on time at three examination halls in Ampara.

Accordingly, the 150 candidates of two exam halls at Bandaranaike Balika Maha Vidyalaya and 145 candidates of an exam hall at D.S. Senanayake Central College in Ampara had been inconvenienced as a result of this incident.

Reportedly, the examination papers which were scheduled to be handed over to the students at 8.30 a.m. this morning had been distributed after 10.00 a.m.

Issuing a press release, the CTU emphasized that this is an injustice to the candidates of a competitive examination.

As this is a grave mistake caused in examination management, necessary actions should be taken forthwith against the persons responsible for the situation, the CTU has further said.

Responding to a query in this regard, the authorities of the Department of Education stated that this situation was caused as the examination papers which were to be distributed in Ampara had been mistakenly transported to Monaragala.