Parliament to debate UNPs motion expressing confidence in Ranil

December 11, 2018   05:25 pm

A motion expressing confidence for UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to be taken up for debate at the Parliament tomorrow (12).

Accordingly, this motion has been included into tomorrow’s agenda of the Parliament.

The motion will be presented to the Parliament by the Deputy Leader of UNP Sajith Premadasa at the parliamentary session scheduled to commence at 1.00 p.m. tomorrow.

Representatives of the UNP stated that they intend to pass this motion at the Parliament in a vote.

However, the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) had stated that they would not vote for this motion expressing confidence in Ranil Wickremesinghe. 

