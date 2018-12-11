Case against Shashi Weerawansa postponed to Jan 01

December 11, 2018   05:43 pm

-

The case filed by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) against MP Wimal Weerawansa’s wife Shashi Weerawansa on charges of submitting forged documents to obtain a diplomatic passport was taken up for hearing at the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court today (11).

As Defendant Shashi Weerawansa did not appear before the court when the case was taken up, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne postponed the hearing of the case until the 01st of January.

Magistrate also ordered the defending attorneys to explain the failure of the suspect to appear, on the next court date. Witnesses too were advised to appear at the court on that date.

