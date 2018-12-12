Parliament to convene; UPFA to boycott session

December 12, 2018   09:38 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Parliament is scheduled to be convened at 1.00 p.m. this afternoon (12).

Reportedly, the motion expressing confidence in the UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to serve as the Prime Minister has been included into the agenda of the Parliament and it will be debated at today’s session.

This motion of confidence is presented by the UNP Parliamentarians Sajith Premadasa, Ravi Karunanayake, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Lakshman Kiriella, Rajitha Senaratne, Palany Thiigambaram, Mangala Samaraweera and Rishad Bathiudeen.

Furthermore, a motion calling for the President to take future actions in accordance with Article 48 (2) of the Constitution is also to be presented to the Parliament today.

The public and the special guest galleries will remain closed today, however, only the media persons are allowed in the gallery.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the party leaders headed by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has been scheduled to commence at 11.30 a.m. this morning at the Parliament Complex.

The party leaders’ meeting will discuss the other proposals that should be included in today’s agenda.

However, MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara stated that United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) parliamentarians would boycott today’s session as well.

