Popular singer Upali Kannangara has passed away at the age of 67.

He had been receiving medical treatment for a heart ailment at a private hospital at the time, stated Keerthi Pasquel, Chairman of the Sri Lankan Singers’ Association.

Kannangara was initially an accompanist, however, later gained fame as a vocalist with his popular songs such as ‘Dumbara Mitiyawatha Paththe’ and ‘Paarata Kittuwa’.