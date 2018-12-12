Committee report says Singapore FTA is illegal  Rohana Lakshman

December 12, 2018   10:03 am

The Experts’ Committee appointed by the President to study the Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (SLSFTA) has concluded in their report that the FTA is illegal, says SLFP General Secretary Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa.

He mentioned this at the special discussion regarding the SLSFTA held yesterday (11).

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) says that the content of the Committee report should be publicized.

Secretary of GMOA Dr. Haritha Aluthge stated that the public has a right to know the content of the report. He stated this addressing a press conference held in Colombo.

