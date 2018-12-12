Committee probing violent incidents in parliament meets today

-

The committee appointed by the Speaker to inquire into the incidents which occurred during the parliamentary proceedings on the 14th, 15th and 16th November will inaugurally meet today (12).

Chaired by Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri, the committee consists of the former Speaker of Parliament Chamal Rajapaksa, Parliamentarians Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Chandrasiri Gajadeera, Bimal Rathnayake and Mavai S. Senathirajah.

The Committee will meet this morning at the parliamentary premises, according to Deputy Speaker Ananda Kumarasiri.

The country’s political crisis deepened owing to the uproar among the legislators that emerged during the parliamentary sessions held on the 14th, 15th and 16th of November.

President Maithripala Sirisena abruptly sacked Ranil Wickremesinghe from the Premiership on October 26, replacing him with former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and the following day he prorogued the Parliament until November 16, allegedly due to the lack of support to show the majority in the Chamber.

However, the Parliament was reconvened on November 14, in accordance with a gazette notification issued by President Sirisena, and adjourned as a result of a chaotic session.

During the parliamentary session held on November 15 the clashes that emerged among the parliamentarians had caused damages to the properties of the Chamber.

Meanwhile, a complaint had been lodged against MP Palitha Thewarapperuma for brandishing a knife inside the Chamber.

On November 27, Police Media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara stated that the police have launched investigations into five complaints lodged with regard to the tense situation at the Parliament.