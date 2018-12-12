Estate workers strike concludes

The strike action launched by the estate workers demanding a basic daily wage of Rs 1000, which lasted for 08 days, has been concluded this morning (12).

The leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress (CWC) and Nuwara Eliya District MP Arumugan Thondaman stated that the strike came to an end following the discussion held with President Maithripala Sirisena in this regard.

During the discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat last evening (11), the President had promised a fair basic daily wage for the estate workers and to hold a discussion with the estate owners on December 19, MP Thondaman said.

He further said that the estate workers have decided to conclude the strike action in accordance with the President’s request to withdraw from the strike action considering the losses it has been causing to the tea manufacture industry.

Reportedly, the senior leaders of the CWC and Kandy District MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage have also joined the discussion held with the President yesterday.