Party Leaders meeting commences

The Party Leaders’ meeting commenced a short while ago without the participation of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA), stated Ada Derana reporter.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya scheduled a Party Leaders’ meeting at 11.30 a.m. this morning at the Parliament Complex.

The meeting is set to discuss the other proposals that should be included in today’s agenda.

However, the UPFA has declared to boycott the Party Leaders’ meeting as well as today’s parliamentary session.