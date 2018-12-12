Railway strike on December 26th?
December 12, 2018 12:50 pm
Railway Trade Unions have decided to launch a 48-hour token strike from midnight of 26th of December, says the Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU).
LEOU Secretary Indika Dodangoda stated that they arrived at this decision as a proper solution was not provided for their issues regarding salaries.
Railway Trade Unions accuse that even the committee appointed to fix the salary issues didn’t provide a proper solution.
Dondangoda further stated that although they requested for a discussion with President Maithripala Sirisena with this regard, they haven’t been given an opportunity as of yet.