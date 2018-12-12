Railway strike on December 26th?

Railway strike on December 26th?

December 12, 2018   12:50 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Railway Trade Unions have decided to launch a 48-hour token strike from midnight of 26th of December, says the Locomotive Engineering Operators’ Union (LEOU).

LEOU Secretary Indika Dodangoda stated that they arrived at this decision as a proper solution was not provided for their issues regarding salaries.

Railway Trade Unions accuse that even the committee appointed to fix the salary issues didn’t provide a proper solution.

Dondangoda further stated that although they requested for a discussion with President Maithripala Sirisena with this regard, they haven’t been given an opportunity as of yet. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories