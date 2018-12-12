Parliament convenes without UPFA MPs

December 12, 2018   01:11 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The Parliamentary session commenced at 1 pm today (12) presided by Speaker Karu Jayasuriya. 

However, the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MPs were not present at the Chamber as they had previously decided to boycott today’s parliamentary session.

Reportedly, the motion expressing confidence in the UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe to serve as the Prime Minister has been included into the agenda of the Parliament and it will be debated at today’s session.

This motion of confidence is presented by the UNP Parliamentarians Sajith Premadasa, Ravi Karunanayake, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Lakshman Kiriella, Rajitha Senaratne, Palany Thiigambaram, Mangala Samaraweera and Rishad Bathiudeen.

Furthermore, a motion calling for the President to take future actions in accordance with Article 48 (2) of the Constitution is also to be presented to the Parliament today.

The public and the special guest galleries remains closed today; however, media personnel are allowed in the gallery.

