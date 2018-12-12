-

The appeal filed against the interim order issued by the Court of Appeal restraining Mahinda Rajapaksa from holding office of Prime Minister and his Cabinet from functioning, has been fixed for support on December 14 by the Supreme Court.

On December 3, the Court of Appeal issued an interim order restraining Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet from functioning until the hearing of the Writ of Quo Warranto filed against them is concluded.

However, the following day an appeal was filed with the Supreme Court against the interim order. The appeal was filed by attorneys on behalf of Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The 122 MPs who had signed the Writ of Quo Warranto petition, against Mahinda Rajapaksa holding office as Prime Minister, have been named as respondents in the appeal.

The appeal states that the interim order issued by the Court of Appeal is unconstitutional and that the Court of Appeal has no authority to issue such orders.

Therefore they request the Supreme Court to issue an order declaring the interim order as unlawful and seeking an interim order preventing the implementing of the Appeals Court’s order until the hearing on the appeal is concluded.