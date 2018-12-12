Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has informed the President in writing that the motion expressing confidence in Ranil Wickremesinghe to function as the Prime Minister has been passed at the parliament.

Official Media Unit of the Speaker has confirmed that, the motion was debated according to the standing orders of the parliament and voted on via an electronic system as per the standing order 47(2) (b), to be passed with a parliamentary majority of 117 votes.

The motion reading “that this House resolves that Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Member of Parliament commands the confidence of Parliament to function as the Prime Minister” was presented by UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa and was seconded by MP Mangala Samaraweera.

The motion was brought forward on the 5th December by the Parliamentarians Sajith Premadasa, Ravi Karunanayake, Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, Lakshman Kiriella, Rajitha Senaratne, Palany Thiigambaram, Mangala Samaraweera and Rishad Bathiudeen.

The United National Party (UNP) and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) voted in favor of the motion while the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) abstained from voting. The motion did not receive any votes against it.

The parliamentarians were not present at the voting as they had boycotted today’s (12) parliamentary session.