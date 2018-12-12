Suspects remanded over Beruwala heroin haul

Two of the suspects who were arrested in connection with the recent discovery of 231 kg haul of heroin in Beruwala have been remanded until the 20th of December as per the order of the Colombo Magistrate’s Court.

The two suspects, held in custody of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) under detention orders, were produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne, today (12).

As the questioning from the suspects has not yet been concluded, the PNB officials requested the court to issue an order remanding the suspects. Accepting the request, the Magistrate ordered to remand the suspects until 20th December.

The magistrate also ordered the PNB to produce a report on the progress, on the next date of the hearing.