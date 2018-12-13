Thundershowers expected in sea areas

-

The low-pressure area in the South Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka is likely to develop into a depression during next 24 hours and to move North-north-westwards, towards Tamil-Nadu coast on 15th December, the Met. Department said.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

Mainly fair weather can be expected over the most parts of the island.

However, showers or thundershowers can be expected in several places in the Eastern province in the evening or night.

Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 40 kmph and fairly cold weather can be expected over the island.

Sea areas:

Under the influence of the low-pressure system, there is a high possibility for heavy rainfalls, sudden roughness associated with the sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep-sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Kankesanturai via Pottuvil, Batticaloa and Trincomalee.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep-sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Kankesanturai via Pottuvil, Batticaloa and Trincomalee (until 15th December).

For the next 24 hours:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the deep-sea areas.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The sea areas to the east of the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph and the sea areas to the west of the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.