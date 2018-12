A train has derailed between the 7th and 8th platforms at the Maradana Train Station, at around 8.15 am this morning (13).

Reportedly, the derailment has not caused any harm or injuries to any commuters.

On an inquiry by Ada Derana, the Railway Control Room stated that this will cause a slight delay in train services.

However, Ada Derana reporter stated all trains would be delayed due to the incident.