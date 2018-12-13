Human head found inside factory in Peliyagoda

A human head severed from the body has been discovered inside a factory on Dutugemunu Mawatha in Peliyagoda.

Based on a call received by the 119-emergency hotline, Peliyagoda Police have commenced investigations on the matter.

Reportedly, the head has been found early this morning (13).

Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court No.05 has been informed with regard to this matter.

Following the Magistrate’s Inquest the severed head is kept in the Colombo National Hospital morgue.

Peliyagoda police is conducting further investigations.