Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Kantale

A wild elephant has died by electrocution in Wanela –Kantale last night (12), stated Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, the elephant had come in contact with a high voltage electric fence erected around a house garden in Wanela area. The elephant had been electrocuted when it destroyed the electric fence using a Neem (Kohomba) tree branch.

According to the Wildlife Department officials, the deceased elephant had been 40 years of age and nearly 9 feet high.

The owner of the garden is being produced before the Kantale Magistrate’s Court.

The post mortem on the elephant will be conducted today (13) and further investigations will be conducted by the Kantale Police and Kantale Wildlife Department officials.