Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Kantale

Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Kantale

December 13, 2018   01:03 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A wild elephant has died by electrocution in Wanela –Kantale last night (12), stated Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, the elephant had come in contact with a high voltage electric fence erected around a house garden in Wanela area. The elephant had been electrocuted when it destroyed the electric fence using a Neem (Kohomba) tree branch.

According to the Wildlife Department officials, the deceased elephant had been 40 years of age and nearly 9 feet high.

The owner of the garden is being produced before the Kantale Magistrate’s Court.

The post mortem on the elephant will be conducted today (13) and further investigations will be conducted by the Kantale Police and Kantale Wildlife Department officials.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories