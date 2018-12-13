Complaint lodged over fake documents alleging UNP-TNA deal

UNP MP S.M. Marikkar has lodged a complaint at the police headquarters regarding a fake document in the guise of an agreement signed between the UNP and the TNA.

The United National Party (UNP) has informed this issuing an official release today (13).

The release read that a group who is ‘enraged by our fight against the unconstitutional fanaticism to protect democracy, constitution and the rule of law’, is responsible for the forge of these fake documents.

UNP further stated that they have not arrived at any such agreement with the Tamil National Alliance (TNA).