I didnt sign any document with Ranil  Sampanthan

December 13, 2018   06:24 pm

Leader of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) R. Sampanthan has stated that the document circulating alleging an agreement between him and UNP Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe is false.

He affirms that he has not signed such document with Wickremesinghe and that the widely circulated is deliberately false.

He mentioned this issuing a press release today (13). The statement read, 

“It is reported that a document signed by Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe Leader of the UNP and Myself as the Leader of the ITAK/TNA is being widely circulated. I state that I have signed no such document with the Leader of the UNP and the said document is deliberately false.”

