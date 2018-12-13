We trust President will respect court decision  Ranil

Ranil Wickremesinghe, posting on Twitter, has stated that they believe that the President would promptly respect the judgment passed at the court.

He says that the legislature, judiciary, and the executive are equally important pillars of a democracy. The checks and balances provided by these is are crucial to ensuring the sovereignty of the citizens, according to him.

Wickremesinghe’s tweet read, “We trust that the President will promptly respect the judgment of the courts. The legislature, judiciary, and the executive are equally important pillars of a democracy and the checks and balances that they provide are crucial to ensuring the sovereignty of its citizens.”