We trust President will respect court decision  Ranil

December 13, 2018   07:09 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Ranil Wickremesinghe, posting on Twitter, has stated that they believe that the President would promptly respect the judgment passed at the court.

He says that the legislature, judiciary, and the executive are equally important pillars of a democracy. The checks and balances provided by these is are crucial to ensuring the sovereignty of the citizens, according to him.

Wickremesinghe’s tweet read, “We trust that the President will promptly respect the judgment of the courts. The legislature, judiciary, and the executive are equally important pillars of a democracy and the checks and balances that they provide are crucial to ensuring the sovereignty of its citizens.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories