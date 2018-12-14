Twenty-four year old nabbed transporting heroin

-

A person has been apprehended at Dankotuwa town this afternoon (13) while transporting heroin from Colombo to Dankotuwa.

The police have found 101 g of heroin on the 24 year old arrestee from Walawuwatte area in Dankotuwa.

According to the police, along with the arrested youth, several members of his family are currently on bail from remand over drug smuggling charges.

Reportedly, the suspect had distributed the drugs to several areas.

The worth of the seized heroin is estimated to be nearly Rs 1.2 million, stated the Police.

The suspect, along with the contraband, has been handed over to the Dankotuwa police for judicial affairs.

The Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Chilaw division is conducting further investigations on the matter.