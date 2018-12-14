Two including female arrested with heroin

December 14, 2018   09:41 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

Two individuals including a female have been arrested in Peliyagoda area for the possession of heroin.

The arrest was made by the officers of Western Province Intelligence Unit during a raid carried out at around 11.05 last night (13).

One suspect was taken into custody near Thorana Junction in Peliyagoda along with 40 g 350 mg of heroin.

Based on the information obtained from interrogating the suspect, a female was apprehended near the Kelaniya roundabout in Peliyagoda. The police have seized 75 g 789 mg of heroin in possession of the female.

The first arrestee is a 25-year-old youth residing in Waharaka area while the female suspect (53) is a resident of Maligawatta area.

The suspects are to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court No.05 today (14).

