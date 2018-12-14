Mother burns 4-year-old using metal spoon

A woman, residing in Alawatugoda area in Kandy, has been arrested over causing burn injuries to her four-year-old daughter, said Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, the mother had burned the child using a heated metal spoon, for defecating on herself.

The child, who sustained burn injuries on her back, has been admitted to Kandy Teaching Hospital and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The woman was apprehended following the complaint lodged by the father of the child concerning the incident at Alawatugoda Police.